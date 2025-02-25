TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lessened its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in TransUnion by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,180,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,008,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840,800 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,139,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $476,493,000 after purchasing an additional 356,306 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 307.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,540,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $475,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,199 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in TransUnion by 16.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,426,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,456,000 after buying an additional 635,581 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 2.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,154,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,251,000 after buying an additional 75,410 shares during the period.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on TransUnion from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.64.

TRU stock opened at $93.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $66.07 and a 1 year high of $113.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.40.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.14). TransUnion had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 31.51%.

TransUnion announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $151,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,092,956.24. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 3,090 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total value of $313,573.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,312.84. This represents a 11.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,590 shares of company stock valued at $654,218 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

