Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Receives “Buy” Rating from D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. D. Boral Capital currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.31.

Trevi Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TRVI opened at $4.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $331.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 0.88. Trevi Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $5.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVI. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 10,664,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,939,000 after buying an additional 3,283,684 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,099,000. Vivo Capital LLC grew its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 3,487,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,000 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 429.9% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,212,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPM Bioimpact LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 3,094,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,379 shares during the period. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

