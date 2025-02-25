Truist Financial Corp Buys 5,032 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Parsons were worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Parsons by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Parsons by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Parsons during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,337,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parsons by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Parsons during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSN opened at $58.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.29. Parsons Co. has a 12 month low of $57.22 and a 12 month high of $114.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.73.

PSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Parsons from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Parsons from $122.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Cowen cut shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Parsons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

