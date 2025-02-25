Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.41% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, KKM Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Stock Performance

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF stock opened at $48.88 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.43. The company has a market capitalization of $869.58 million, a PE ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 1.15.

About Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

