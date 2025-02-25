Truist Financial Corp Has $3.39 Million Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,282 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 621.1% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,068 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,002.56. The trade was a 6.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cedric Pech sold 287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total value of $67,183.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,709,455.10. The trade was a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,979 shares of company stock worth $11,265,417 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $267.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of -97.48 and a beta of 1.28. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.74 and a fifty-two week high of $459.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $261.74 and a 200-day moving average of $274.54.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.39 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDB shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on MongoDB from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on MongoDB from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on MongoDB from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.00.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

