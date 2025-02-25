Truist Financial Corp Has $3.48 Million Holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 12.7% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 20,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 22.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 253,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 7.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $24.57 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $26.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.88.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.94%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

