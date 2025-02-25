Truist Financial Corp Has $3.50 Million Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $281,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,799.30. This represents a 11.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HALO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.78.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HALO opened at $58.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 7.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.67. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $65.53.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $298.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.74 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 157.78% and a net margin of 43.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

