Truist Financial Corp Has $3.57 Million Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCEP. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 307.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,437,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,984,000 after buying an additional 1,839,321 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,364,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 433,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,268,000 after buying an additional 236,917 shares during the last quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,195,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,124,000. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $87.20 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $65.94 and a twelve month high of $88.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Analysis on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Finding Hidden Gems: Unconventional Penny Stock Investing
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Price Targets on NVIDIA Rise in Front of Earnings
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Archer Aviation Stock Skids: Mistaking Progress for Bad News?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.