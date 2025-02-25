Truist Financial Corp Has $3.57 Million Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCEP. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 307.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,437,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,984,000 after buying an additional 1,839,321 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,364,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 433,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,268,000 after buying an additional 236,917 shares during the last quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,195,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,124,000. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $87.20 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $65.94 and a twelve month high of $88.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

