Truist Financial Corp Has $3.62 Million Stock Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,096,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,436,000 after buying an additional 16,916 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 8.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 422,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,702,000 after buying an additional 31,661 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter worth $4,628,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 118.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 36,814 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,215,000 after buying an additional 54,545 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valvoline

In related news, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 1,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $76,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,240. This trade represents a 11.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lori Ann Flees purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,285.92. This represents a 6.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Stock Up 1.1 %

Valvoline stock opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $48.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 143.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VVV shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

