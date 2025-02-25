Truist Financial Corp Has $3.89 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XSD opened at $240.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.71. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $199.09 and a 52 week high of $273.98.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

