Truist Financial Corp Has $4.10 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 7,537.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 123,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 121,800 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 864,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,060,000 after acquiring an additional 70,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 41,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter.

JMST opened at $50.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

