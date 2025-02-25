Truist Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $3,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 650.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 90.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Modine Manufacturing Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of MOD opened at $83.31 on Tuesday. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $78.85 and a fifty-two week high of $146.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.10 and its 200 day moving average is $119.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.31.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Modine Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.