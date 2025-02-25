Truist Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Flex were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Flex by 23.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Flex by 2.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Flex by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Flex by 87.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Flex by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Flex

In related news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 64,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $2,844,379.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 233,526 shares in the company, valued at $10,249,456.14. This trade represents a 21.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lay Koon Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $2,162,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,773,262.50. This trade represents a 19.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLEX has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Flex from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Flex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Flex in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Flex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Flex Stock Performance

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $39.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.27 and a twelve month high of $45.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.85.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Flex had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 3.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Further Reading

