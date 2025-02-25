Truist Financial Corp Raises Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,646,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,693,000 after buying an additional 990,362 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,350,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,030,000 after purchasing an additional 534,545 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 729.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,238,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,811 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,074,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,327,000 after purchasing an additional 30,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,588,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,651,000 after purchasing an additional 57,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADC shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.62.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $72.94 on Tuesday. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $54.28 and a 1 year high of $78.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.53.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.61. Agree Realty had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 3.70%. Analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.253 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 170.22%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

