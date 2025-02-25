Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYF. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of IYF stock opened at $115.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.60 and its 200 day moving average is $110.18. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $89.10 and a 52-week high of $119.90.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

