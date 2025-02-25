Truist Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,071 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,799 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 12,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.4% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.0 %

SWKS stock opened at $66.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 4.73. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.01 and a 1-year high of $120.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.63.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 13.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.89%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.