Truist Financial Corp Sells 16,300 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 43,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 28,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,801,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $81.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.23. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $71.97 and a 1 year high of $143.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of -7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 45.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.49). Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 21.93%. On average, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $109.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $133.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $255,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,296.64. This represents a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

See Also

