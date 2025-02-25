Truist Financial Corp Sells 42,842 Shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,842 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.
iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF stock opened at $50.75 on Tuesday. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.76.
iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Profile
The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Finding Hidden Gems: Unconventional Penny Stock Investing
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Price Targets on NVIDIA Rise in Front of Earnings
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Archer Aviation Stock Skids: Mistaking Progress for Bad News?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.