Truist Financial Corp Sells 42,842 Shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,842 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF stock opened at $50.75 on Tuesday. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.1953 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

