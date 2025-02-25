Truist Financial Corp Sells 756 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth $549,399,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,189,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $941,936,000 after purchasing an additional 307,528 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth $99,352,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth $41,701,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 214,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,253,000 after purchasing an additional 92,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $455.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $441.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $435.12. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $396.06 and a one year high of $542.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DPZ. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $419.00 to $559.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Domino’s Pizza

About Domino’s Pizza

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.