Truist Financial Corp Trims Stake in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $311,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 1,808.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 99,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 94,042 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 92,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 84,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AOM opened at $44.28 on Tuesday. iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $41.10 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.91 and a 200-day moving average of $44.23.

iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

