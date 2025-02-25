Truist Financial Has Lowered Expectations for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Stock Price

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $157.00 to $134.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BCC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.83.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

Boise Cascade stock opened at $103.66 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.18. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $102.27 and a 52 week high of $155.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 16.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 502.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 23.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

