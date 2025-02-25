U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $40.89 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 186,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 20,859 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.3% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $40,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 401,113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $77,515,000 after acquiring an additional 44,615 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,243,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,858,000. Doheny Asset Management CA raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 14,981 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $236.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.74.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $212.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at $114,459,618.09. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,852 shares of company stock worth $9,324,151. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

