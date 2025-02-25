United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Given New $88.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on USM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded United States Cellular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

USM stock opened at $64.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -179.76 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.49 and a 200-day moving average of $60.28. United States Cellular has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $69.20.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.15. United States Cellular had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United States Cellular will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in United States Cellular by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 231.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in United States Cellular during the third quarter valued at about $303,000. 18.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

