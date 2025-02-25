Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE UUU opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.74. Universal Security Instruments has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $2.47.

Institutional Trading of Universal Security Instruments

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Universal Security Instruments stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 73,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 3.18% of Universal Security Instruments as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the marketing and distribution of safety and security products in the United States. The company offers a line of safety alarms units, including replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

