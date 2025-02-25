VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth $3,471,000.

VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RAAX opened at $29.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.08. The company has a market cap of $102.15 million, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.70. VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.82.

About VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF

The VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (RAAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that seeks to maximize long-term real returns. It invests in ETPs with exposure to real assets, such as real estate, commodities, natural resources, or infrastructure, and may hold up to 100% cash or equivalents.

