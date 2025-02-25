VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.46 and last traded at $21.46. Approximately 5 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.42.

VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.56.

VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0909 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Moody’s Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (MBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of BBB-rated corporate bonds issued in the US domestic market. MBBB was launched on Dec 1, 2020 and is managed by VanEck.

