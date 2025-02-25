Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.71.
Several research firms recently weighed in on PCVX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vaxcyte in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PCVX
Vaxcyte Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Vaxcyte news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total transaction of $1,386,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,630,327.45. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $670,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,491 shares in the company, valued at $9,180,820.35. This represents a 6.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,616 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,481 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Vaxcyte
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,961,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,184,000 after acquiring an additional 521,204 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,921,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,954,000 after buying an additional 2,052,989 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 5.9% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,689,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,914,000 after acquiring an additional 485,436 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,210,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,405,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,174,000 after purchasing an additional 38,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.
Vaxcyte Company Profile
Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vaxcyte
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Finding Hidden Gems: Unconventional Penny Stock Investing
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Price Targets on NVIDIA Rise in Front of Earnings
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Archer Aviation Stock Skids: Mistaking Progress for Bad News?
Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.