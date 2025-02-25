Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.71.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCVX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vaxcyte in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $81.68 on Tuesday. Vaxcyte has a 1-year low of $58.10 and a 1-year high of $121.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 0.98.

In other Vaxcyte news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total transaction of $1,386,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,630,327.45. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $670,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,491 shares in the company, valued at $9,180,820.35. This represents a 6.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,616 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,481 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,961,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,184,000 after acquiring an additional 521,204 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,921,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,954,000 after buying an additional 2,052,989 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 5.9% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,689,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,914,000 after acquiring an additional 485,436 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,210,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,405,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,174,000 after purchasing an additional 38,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

