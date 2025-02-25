Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 172 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 70.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WWD opened at $183.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.95. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.25 and a fifty-two week high of $201.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Woodward Increases Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. Woodward had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 16.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $430,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,325.91. The trade was a 10.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total transaction of $1,795,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,684.94. This trade represents a 46.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,400 shares of company stock valued at $5,844,768. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $226.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.38.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

