Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 343 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 100.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,005,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,531,000 after purchasing an additional 28,026 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 13.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 981,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,020,000 after buying an additional 114,308 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 0.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 926,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,670,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the third quarter worth approximately $53,026,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 50.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 434,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,525,000 after buying an additional 146,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock opened at $90.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.24. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $72.57 and a fifty-two week high of $96.60.

Assured Guaranty Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.63%.

AGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

