Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 575 InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IHG. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 130.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the third quarter worth about $86,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 100,100.0% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IHG opened at $124.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.78. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1 year low of $91.57 and a 1 year high of $137.25. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Several research firms have weighed in on IHG. Morgan Stanley lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays raised InterContinental Hotels Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup started coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

