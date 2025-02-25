Venturi Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 5,955.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,850,891 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $78,496,000 after buying an additional 307,624 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,583 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after buying an additional 113,355 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,422 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 21,086 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 368.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 20,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 272,097 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,540,000 after buying an additional 66,687 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $32.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 1.32. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.78 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.81.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

