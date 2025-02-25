Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 185 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in AXIS Capital by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in AXIS Capital by 424.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

AXS stock opened at $94.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.90 and its 200-day moving average is $84.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.95. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $60.06 and a twelve month high of $94.94.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.29. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 18.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles A. Davis sold 2,234,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $199,999,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,543,170 shares in the company, valued at $406,613,715. This represents a 32.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AXS shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AXIS Capital from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Cowen increased their price target on AXIS Capital from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AXIS Capital in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on AXIS Capital from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AXS

AXIS Capital Profile

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.