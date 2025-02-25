Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 701 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 55.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,426,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,589,000 after purchasing an additional 192,465 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,339,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,228,000 after purchasing an additional 114,085 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,191,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,492,000 after purchasing an additional 19,542 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,250,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 226,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after acquiring an additional 123,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $35.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.66 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.06.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 9.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 172.90%.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

