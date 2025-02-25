Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PHR. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Phreesia by 2,179.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Phreesia by 9.5% during the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 97,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Phreesia by 2.3% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 868,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,791,000 after acquiring an additional 19,395 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Phreesia during the third quarter worth $694,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Phreesia by 418.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 49,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 39,993 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on PHR shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Phreesia from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Phreesia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Phreesia from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

Phreesia Price Performance

Phreesia stock opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 0.96. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $30.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 32.78% and a negative net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $106.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Evan Roberts sold 3,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $105,781.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 741,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,280,381.82. This trade represents a 0.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 25,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $532,605.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,327.10. This represents a 21.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,339 shares of company stock worth $6,292,359. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Profile

(Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.