Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 29.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 21.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $76.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.85.

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $50.02 on Tuesday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $54.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.62.

In other news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 85,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $4,473,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 92,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,249.14. This trade represents a 48.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $921,506.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,197.56. This represents a 25.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,590 shares of company stock valued at $11,264,023. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

