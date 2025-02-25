Venturi Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Okta by 105.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the third quarter worth $32,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $6,337,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $217,672.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,191. This trade represents a 9.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 980,908 shares of company stock worth $85,025,665. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $90.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of -259.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.53. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $114.50.

Several research analysts have commented on OKTA shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.13.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

