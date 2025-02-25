Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $54,000 Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 1,460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total transaction of $279,278.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,287.36. This trade represents a 15.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total transaction of $203,320.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at $862,260.48. This represents a 19.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LDOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $228.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.27.

Leidos Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $128.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.73. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.22 and a 1 year high of $202.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. Research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 17.32%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

