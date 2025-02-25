Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $55,000 Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 93.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,380 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 27.0% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 37,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 115.3% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,901 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 25.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,610,645 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $152,915,000 after buying an additional 325,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 126.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 102,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after buying an additional 57,146 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $66.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.94. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.01 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 13.02%. Research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 85.89%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

