Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $58,000 Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 116.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 56.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 629.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.74, for a total value of $845,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,322 shares in the company, valued at $9,388,140.28. This represents a 8.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRI opened at $275.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $281.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.11. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.76 and a 12-month high of $307.91.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.22. Primerica had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 15.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current year.

Primerica declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 14th that permits the company to repurchase $450.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

PRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Primerica from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Primerica from $313.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Primerica from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Primerica from $314.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Primerica in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.14.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

