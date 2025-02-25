Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $64,000 Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 3,200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at $479,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 839,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,459,000 after acquiring an additional 72,715 shares during the period.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $85.85 on Tuesday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.18 and a 1 year high of $113.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Citizens Jmp upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

In related news, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $49,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,141.25. This trade represents a 2.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

