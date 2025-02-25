Venturi Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 67.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 738.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ST. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.08.

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $29.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $24.91 and a 1-year high of $43.14.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 17.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

