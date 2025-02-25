Venturi Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 329.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Newmont alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Newmont by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,747,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,851,606,000 after purchasing an additional 797,445 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Newmont by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,484,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,253,457,000 after purchasing an additional 326,243 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Newmont by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,052,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,697 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Newmont by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,456,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,649,000 after purchasing an additional 744,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Newmont by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,422,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,938,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on NEM shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Bernstein Bank lifted their price target on Newmont from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.37.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $44.05 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $58.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.42.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.29. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Natascha Viljoen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,967 shares in the company, valued at $5,838,680. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $128,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,872.44. The trade was a 3.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,154 shares of company stock worth $1,166,843 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.