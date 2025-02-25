Venturi Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 814.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,726,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,177 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,454,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,517 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,874,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,008,000 after acquiring an additional 207,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Unilever by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,812,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,588,000 after acquiring an additional 63,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,240,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,132,000 after acquiring an additional 190,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UL shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $56.30 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.46 and a 12-month high of $65.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.04.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.4674 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%.

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.