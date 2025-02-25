Venturi Wealth Management LLC Invests $55,000 in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENLC. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. 45.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.56. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 69.33 and a beta of 2.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENLC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James downgraded EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. US Capital Advisors downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Stories

