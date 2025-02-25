Venturi Wealth Management LLC Invests $66,000 in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of argenx by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of argenx by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
argenx Price Performance
NASDAQ ARGX opened at $626.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -711.51 and a beta of 0.58. argenx SE has a 1-year low of $349.86 and a 1-year high of $678.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $642.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $588.61.
Analyst Ratings Changes
argenx Profile
argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
