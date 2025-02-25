Venturi Wealth Management LLC Invests $74,000 in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 535.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 200.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 68.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 2,150.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

AEIS stock opened at $125.78 on Tuesday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $132.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.96, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.03). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 8.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.37, for a total value of $206,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,760.04. The trade was a 31.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEIS. Citigroup upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.56.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

