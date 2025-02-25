Venturi Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COCO. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 16,538.1% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 25.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vita Coco Stock Performance

NASDAQ COCO opened at $37.75 on Tuesday. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $40.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Stephens cut shares of Vita Coco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Martin F. Roper sold 5,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 392,152 shares in the company, valued at $13,937,082.08. This trade represents a 1.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ira Liran sold 30,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $1,067,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 853,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,375,677.82. This trade represents a 3.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,270 shares of company stock worth $4,488,069 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

About Vita Coco

(Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

