Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 163 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 696 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 276.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,685,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705,767 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 3,155.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,241 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,281,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,115,663,000 after acquiring an additional 766,135 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 98.9% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,457,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,057,000 after acquiring an additional 724,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 1,084.1% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 657,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,103,000 after acquiring an additional 601,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Fortinet from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Baird R W lowered Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Fortinet from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Fortinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $112.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.72.

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom bought 355 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,967.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,799,132.50. The trade was a 0.24 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total value of $2,150,466.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,039,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,576,384,617.36. This represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,460 shares of company stock worth $7,063,290. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTNT stock opened at $108.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.95. The company has a market cap of $83.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.01. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $114.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 256.53% and a net margin of 29.30%. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

