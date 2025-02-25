Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 248 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,160,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,529,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 224,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,698,000 after purchasing an additional 137,333 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11,433.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,684,000 after purchasing an additional 135,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,503,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 1,752 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $439,752.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,955. The trade was a 10.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 967 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total transaction of $246,749.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,366,003.62. This trade represents a 2.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,986 shares of company stock valued at $20,397,849. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $248.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of -114.72 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $254.24 and a 200 day moving average of $262.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.78. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $141.98 and a one year high of $304.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALNY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.83.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

