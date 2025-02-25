Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 747 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 200.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,354,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,798,000 after purchasing an additional 747,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,468,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,214,000 after purchasing an additional 15,093 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,182,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,182,000 after purchasing an additional 81,826 shares during the period. Rush Island Management LP bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,848,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 290.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 895,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,105,000 after purchasing an additional 665,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

FR opened at $56.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.34 and its 200 day moving average is $53.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.09.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.36. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 42.94% and a return on equity of 10.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 81.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.31.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

